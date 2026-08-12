Angad Hasija recalls meeting people with mental health conditions to prepare for his role as Alekh in ‘Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Television actor Angad Hasija has opened up about his preparation for playing Alekh in the popular television show “Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he revealed that he conducted extensive research for the character and even met people with mental health conditions to understand their behaviour and mannerisms. Recalling his preparation, Angad said that he closely observed their body language and dialogue delivery to bring authenticity to his performance. He also paid attention to the way they spoke, including moments when they would get stuck while talking.

When asked how challenging it was to portray a character with such a complex mental state, Angad stated, “It is very difficult. There is a very thin line, and it is important that the performance does not look like overacting. It should not look fake. It is difficult to play such a character and even more difficult to deliver it convincingly to the audience. If you are portraying such a character, people should accept it.”

“I have received a lot of appreciation for this character. When I played such a character in the first show, I did a lot of research. I met people who were mentally disturbed and observed their body language and dialogue delivery. I observed how they would get stuck while speaking and how they would react when they were scared.”

Angad Hasija played the role of mentally challenged man Alekh in the show “Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai” opposite Sara Khan.

Angad also revealed that his character in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ has a strong connection to his iconic role as Alekh in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai. According to the actor, while the character has a different name in the new show, his personality remains largely the same.

“The character I am playing is the same Alekh. Alekh Rajvansh was in Bidaai. His name has changed, but he is essentially the same character. He has a lot of stories in his mind. He is a boy who has been away from his family since childhood. He was lost and has seen a lot in his life. The things he has experienced have affected his mind. Today, he behaves like a child and has many secrets within him. He has forgotten his memory,” explained Angad.

--IANS

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