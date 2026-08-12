Man City sign goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Marseille on two-year deal

Manchester, Aug 12 (IANS) Former Premier League champions Manchester City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from French club Marseille, with the Argentina international signing a contract to stay at the Etihad till 2028.

This is Rulli's second spell at the English Club. He spent the 2016/17 season at the Etihad. However, the goalkeeper didn't get the chance to make any appearances for the Club.

The 34-year-old arrived back in Manchester armed with a wealth of elite-level experience. On the international stage, he has won eight caps for his country and was part of the Argentina squad that lifted both the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa America.

After sealing the move to City, Rulli said he was hugely excited to have joined Enzo Maresca’s squad.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, and one I had to grasp. When the chance to join Manchester City comes along, you have to go for it. Everyone knows what an impressive club this is. City’s success over a long time has been impressive. Everyone I have spoken to about City said I had to join them because they are a club with incredibly high standards," Rulli said in an official statement released by the club.

“Every professional wants to be in a high-performance environment, and I can’t wait to get started because I know I will improve and learn, which is always my main priority. My job now is to train hard, get to know the players and staff and do everything I can to reach my best level,” he added.

In his decade-long career, Rulli has played for different clubs around the world, including Real Sociedad and Villarreal of Spain, Dutch giants Ajax, French side Montpellier and, most latterly, Marseille, also of France.

His time at Villarreal, meanwhile, saw Rulli help the Spanish side to memorably lift the 2020/21 Europa League against Manchester United.

--IANS

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