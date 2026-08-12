August 12, 2026 7:08 PM हिंदी

Hanoi: Visiting NCC delegation briefed on robust India-Vietnam defence ties

Hanoi: Visiting NCC delegation briefed on robust India-Vietnam defence ties

Hanoi, Aug 12 (IANS) A 15-member delegation from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), currently on a tour of Vietnam as part of the Annual Youth Exchange Programme, visited the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on Wednesday and interacted with Ambassador Tshering W Sherpa.

The Ambassador briefed the visiting delegation on the forward looking multifaceted India–Vietnam relationship, including the strong and growing defence cooperation between both countries.

According to the Indian Embassy, the delegation will visit defence, historical, cultural, and educational facilities in Hanoi and Nha Trang, thereby contributing to enhancing understanding and friendship between the youth of the two countries.

Youth exchanges are an important pillar in the extensive people-to-people relations between India and Vietnam, the Embassy noted.

Ambassador Sherpa on Wednesday also held a meeting with Vietnam's Ambassador-designate to India, Trinh Minh Manh, as he departs for India.

"A pleasure to wish success and an enriching experience in Incredible India to my fellow brother... We both believe in the progressive and future looking partnership between India and Vietnam. India accords the highest priority to the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, a key partner in our Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, and in the ASEAN framework. The sky is not the limit for our bilateral relationship," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi quoted Ambassador Sherpa as saying.

Last week, India and Vietnam held high-level defence talks during Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh's visit to Hanoi.

During the discussions held between Air Chief Marshal Singh and General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhance defence cooperation under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries while also exchanging views on regional and international security issues of shared concern.

"In the framework of the ongoing official visit to Vietnam, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, paid a courtesy call on General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence. The two sides reviewed the positive developments in Vietnam–India defence cooperation, particularly emphasising the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries' Air Forces, capacity building, and promoting professional exchange activities," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi posted on X on August 5.

"They also exchanged views on regional and international security issues of mutual concern. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Vietnam and India to continue further deepening defence cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries," it added.

Singh's three-day official visit reflected the growing defence cooperation between India and Vietnam under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

--IANS

/as

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