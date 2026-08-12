Chennaiyin FC sign French attacking midfielder Madih Talal

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of French attacking midfielder Madih Talal, bringing the 28-year-old back to the club circuit in India after three seasons in which he made his mark in the league.

Talal has joined Chennaiyin, having previously played for Punjab FC, East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC over the past three years; he started his professional career at Angers and Amiens before moving to Las Rozas in Spain and then to A.E. Kifisia in Greece.

In 2023, he joined Punjab FC and had an immediate effect, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists in 22 appearances; it was this number of assists that caused him to end up as the league's top assist provider.

Talal said he was excited to start a new phase with Chennaiyin and was looking forward to working with his new teammates and coaching staff.

“Joining Chennaiyin FC is an exciting new chapter for me,” said Talal after completing the move.

“It’s an honour to be part of one of the ISL’s most successful clubs, and I can’t wait to begin working with my teammates, the coaching staff, and connect with the passionate fans. The club has built an exciting young squad, and I’m looking forward to contributing my experience as we push towards our goals together.”

Vita Dani, who is one of the co-owners of Chennaiyin FC, also welcomed the French midfielder, pointing out his creativity and consistency while he was playing in the Indian Super League.

“We are delighted to welcome Madih Talal to Chennaiyin FC. Over the years, he has built a strong reputation in the Indian Super League through his consistency, creativity and ability to make a difference in key moments,” Dani said.

The arrival of Talal will increase the attacking strength and provide valuable experience to a Chennaiyin team which the club thinks can aim at its objectives in the coming season. Since Talal has prior experience of playing in India and is capable of creating chances as well as scoring goals, he is expected to be a significant acquisition for the team.

--IANS

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