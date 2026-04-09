Preeti Jhangiani on women reservation bill: It is a civilizational movement

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Preeti Jhangiani shared her reaction to the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a civilizational movement for the country.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Preeti welcomed the latest move by the government.

She was asked, "How do you see the massive change in the political scenario as the Women's Bill is going to pass?"

Sharing her views on the matter, Preeti told IANS, "You know, I think the fact that this bill is finally being passed after 27 long years, I believe it was first introduced in 1996. So the fact that this bill is being passed is more than a political movement; it's also a civilizational movement for India."

"In the Lok Sabha, there's only 15% representation right now of Indian women, and that is like a democracy with one hand tied behind its back. So I feel like with this bill being passed, it's like that hand has been opened. And when that hand has been opened, finally the constitution is getting up and telling women that come and take your seat here at this table where decisions are actually being made. So it's a very, very huge moment for all the women that I think about who waited for this bill, who fought for this bill, who marched for this bill, who, you know, all women, even somebody like my mother, who has waited for these moments. So I think it's a very, very huge political and civilizational moment for India," she added.

Sharing how the bill will end up impacting society, the 'Mohabbatein' actress said, "I think that the ripple effect that this bill will have will be enormous. Because we have seen when it reaches this critical 30% mass of women in the constitution, I think it will have a huge impact."

She added that it is known that all the countries where there is a larger women's representation they enjoy better women empowerment.

"We have seen wherever the women have entered, even in the village areas, in the village panchayats, they have brought about changes", concluded Preeti.

--IANS

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