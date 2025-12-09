Pratik Gandhi & Bhamini Oza celebrate 17 years of mastering the art of loving & rescuing each other

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi and his better half Bhamini Oza have completed 17 blissful years of being married to one another.

The couple, who tied the knot on December 8, 2008, celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday with a heartfelt post.

They claimed that during these years, they have mastered the art of loving, annoying, and also rescuing one another.

Dropping a black and white photo from their wedding day on Instagram, Pratik and Bhamini wrote in a joint post, "17 years together and we’ve officially mastered the art of loving, annoying, and rescuing each other on a daily basis since December 8, 2008."

"Bracing ourselves as we enter the adulting age of our marriage. Here we pledge to be crazier than ever," they added.

Work-wise, Pratik and Bhamini were recently seen together in Hansal Mehta's "Gandhi,” which received a standing ovation after its premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

In September, Pratik treated the netizens with some adorable photographs of himself with his wife from the prestigious film festival and looked back on their 19-year-long journey together.

He wrote, "It began like a scene written by fate itself. A boy beneath the glow of stage lights, a girl hidden among the silhouettes of an audience. Who could have known that a single glance from the wings to the crowd would spark a love that even the spotlight couldn’t outshine? She stepped backstage, her words a standing ovation.. an actor herself, she recognised the tremor of truth in his performance (sic)."

"Two strangers, both draped in the language of theatre, walked out for coffee, only to discover, laughing, that neither of them could stand the taste. And yet they lingered, long enough for friendship to soften into something more tender, for laughter to knit itself into vows. They married, they dreamed, not just of life together, but of standing side by side, someday, on the same screen. Nineteen years later, the curtain rises again. They are inside the dream they once whispered about. Coffee now warms their mornings. The boy is still in love. The story is still being written…," the post concluded.

