Prateik Smita Patil says his customised bike represents two decades of hustle

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) As he showcased his love for his custom-built bike, which he fondly calls “Kaal”, actor Prateik Smita Patil called it a symbol of his two-decade-long hustle laced with persistence, patience, and an unrelenting passion for motorcycles.

A true biker boy, Prateik shared a gamut of pictures of himself posing with his bike and even shared a glimpse of him getting work done on it.

In the caption section, Prateik wrote: “Some dreams have an expiry date!.. BUT NOT MINE!.. mine just took 20 years to finally wake up to the ROAR of this SEXY WILD BEAST! meet ‘KAAL’ - literal meaning - TIME!.. ERA!.. AGE!.. or BLACK!”

He added: “For me.. it represents the 2 decades of hustle!.. patience!.. & the unwavering hunger to own a piece of iron that defies the clock! & she truly is ONE FOR THE AGES!.. & FOR ERAS TO COME!”

The actor said that he spent over 1000 days “obsessing over every bolt!”

“Going through endless iterations!.. until she looked less like a machine!.. & more like a MONSTER! i wanted that BATPOD energy!.. - AGGRESSIVE!.. PROWLING!.. draped in the DEEPEST MATTE BLACK!”

Sharing his love for his bike, he added passionately: “& to give it that soul!.. - i integrated the legendary WILLIE G logo touches!.. - a nod to the heritage that started this fire within me!.. way back then! & after 20 years of dreaming!.. & 3 years of building!.. she finally looks PERFECT!”

Talking about his journey in acting, Prateik, who is the son of Raj Babbar and late legendary actress Smita Partil, made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh.

He was then seen in films such as Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan, Dhobi Ghat, My Friend Pinto, Baaghi 2, Chhichhore and Sikandar. He was last seen on the big screen in HIT: The Third Case starring Nani.

--IANS

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