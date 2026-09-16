September 16, 2026 6:00 PM हिंदी

Gold, silver miners' stocks may outshine metals in precious rally: Report

Gold, silver miners' stocks may outshine metals in precious rally: Report

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Gold and silver miners' shares, rather than the metals themselves may offer investors the most attractive way to participate in the current precious‑metals rally, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Rational Equity Asset Management said miners are generating double‑digit free cash flow yields even at flat metal prices, supported by stronger balance sheets, healthy cash generation and limited new supply.

The report argued the sector still trades below its decade‑average valuation, and the disconnect between the value of the metals and the companies that produce them could allow mining equities to outperform bullion.

For Indian investors, gold has traditionally been held through physical bullion and ETFs. However, physical metal alone lacks yield and operating leverage.

Global gold mining equities offer additional benefits through capital growth, dividends and buybacks, the report noted.

Further, Indian investors benefit from a dual compounding effect as global precious metal rallies combined with structural rupee adjustments historically enhance overall INR-denominated returns.

The report said that Rs 1 lakh invested in 24 karat physical gold at 2023 breakout would have become Rs 2,30,000. In Indian gold ETFs, the investment would have become Rs 2,53,000 and in global gold mining equities (GDX, INR‑converted), it would have become Rs 3,77,000.

Gold ETFs, despite record inflows, still account for only about 0.3 per cent of India's gold stock. This fundamental gap is structurally the crucial opportunity available to an Indian investor, as mining equities offer upside from higher gold prices, dividends and buybacks albeit with higher equity-like volatility.

Rising US real yields, growing fiscal pressures and the possibility of a weaker US dollar could further strengthen gold's role as a reserve asset.

China's central bank made its largest monthly purchase in 32 months in July, precisely as spot gold posted its steepest monthly decline since 2008.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

BRICS Summit put India firmly on global diplomatic stage, demonstrated New Delhi's convening power: Experts

BRICS Summit put India firmly on global diplomatic stage, demonstrated New Delhi's convening power: Experts

‘Quite poor’ to let VAR controversy overshadow City’s derby display, says Maresca

‘Quite poor’ to let VAR controversy overshadow City’s derby display, says Maresca

Nani's 'The Paradise' cleared for release with an 'A' certificate; film to have run time of 2 hours and 49 minutes (Photo: Nani/X)

Nani's 'The Paradise' cleared for release with an 'A' certificate; film to have a run time of 2 hours and 49 minutes!

8th Pay Commission begins discussions in Chandigarh

8th Pay Commission begins discussions in Chandigarh

Union MoS Raksha Khadse chairs district review meetings in Saitual and Kolasib (Credit: PIB)

Union MoS Raksha Khadse chairs district review meetings in Saitual and Kolasib

Didn't read conditions properly, shot selection was not at that level, says Rashid on T20I series defeat to India

Didn't read conditions properly, shot selection was not at that level, says Rashid on T20I series defeat to India

India approaches Q3 FY27 from position of relative macroeconomic resilience

India approaches Q3 FY27 from position of relative macroeconomic resilience: Report

Shatrughan Sinha explains why he wished PM Modi, a day prior to his birthday

Shatrughan Sinha explains why he wished PM Modi, a day prior to his birthday

Actress Revathy pens note of gratitude as Tamil cult classic 'Mann Vasanai' completes 43 years (Photo: Revathy Asha/Instagram)

Actress Revathy pens note of gratitude as Tamil cult classic 'Mann Vasanai' completes 43 years

India envoy Srivastava holds farewell meeting with Nepal FM Khanal

India envoy Srivastava holds farewell meeting with Nepal FM Khanal