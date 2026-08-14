August 14, 2026 10:44 PM हिंदी

Prashant Kishor 'warns' Giriraj Singh over Rahul Gandhi remark, targets Bihar govt

Prashant Kishor 'warns' Giriraj Singh over Rahul Gandhi remark, targets Bihar govt (Photo: IANS)

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor has launched a sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh over his recent remarks concerning Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Kishor warned Singh against making what he described as irresponsible and provocative statements, saying that if the Union Minister continued with such remarks, he would publicly disclose what he called Singh’s entire history or life dossier.

He said people generally ignore Singh’s controversial comments, but warned that he would respond if Singh crossed what he considered the limits of political discourse.

Kishor also accused Singh of supporting Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary to consolidate Kushwaha votes in Begusarai. He described the strategy as caste‑based politics and claimed that voters would eventually see through it.

Targeting Singh’s political record, Kishor questioned his contribution to Bihar’s industrial development. He argued that, despite holding the Textile portfolio, Singh had not established a major textile factory in the state.

Kishor criticised Singh for what he alleged was selective silence on incidents of crime and sexual violence in Bihar, including the alleged rape and murder of a NEET aspirant student in Patna, contrasting it with Singh’s outspoken political rhetoric on religious and cultural issues.

He also targeted Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, alleging that Bihar’s law‑and‑order situation could not improve while, in his view, political leadership continued to tolerate criminal elements.

Kishor further criticised the state’s prohibition policy, claiming that the restrictions had contributed to a rise in narcotics use. He reiterated his earlier warning that Bihar could eventually face a situation comparable to the phrase “Udta Punjab”, referring to widespread drug abuse.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor is scheduled to take the oath of office and secrecy as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on August 17, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, won the Bankipur Assembly by‑election, marking his first electoral victory as a candidate.

According to figures provided, he secured 64,151 votes, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who received 44,827 votes, by a margin of 19,324 votes. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Kumari finished with 14,273 votes.

The Bankipur seat became vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin moved to the Rajya Sabha. The constituency had traditionally been considered a strong BJP seat, making Kishor’s victory politically significant.

With his oath‑taking, Kishor will formally begin his tenure as an MLA and transition from campaigning as a political strategist‑turned‑party founder to an elected legislator in the Bihar Assembly.

--IANS

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