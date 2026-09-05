September 05, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

Prashant Ingole calls working with Descemer Bueno in Hone Do Bailando 'smooth as silk'

Prashant Ingole calls working with Descemer Bueno in Hone Do Bailando 'smooth as silk'

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Celebrated lyricist Prashant Ingole has joined forces with Global Music Icon Descemer Bueno for the first-ever Indo-Spanish Song 'Hone Do Bailando', which reached music lovers on September 4th.

Sharing his experience of collaborating with Descemer Bueno, Prashant said that working with him turned out to be 'smooth as silk'.

"Working with Descemer is smooth as silk. A man who knows his art and his turf, keeps it to the point. I just shared my vision with him, and what I got in return was super amazing, complimenting lyrics in Spanish," Prashant Ingole said.

Conceptualised and crafted by Prashant Ingole, 'Hone Do Bailando' brings together a perfect mix of Hindi and Spanish.

The Spanish lyrics for the track have been penned and performed by Descemer Bueno, whereas Prashant Ingole has provided the Hindi words.

Not just that, Descemer Bueno has also crooned the track, giving it an authentic Spanish flavour. Accompaying Descemer Bueno in the vocals was Flori in a powerful voice.

Creating a shared musical experience, 'Hone Do Bailando' transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

As a lyricist, Prashant Ingole is credited with many peppy and energetic numbers such as 'Party On My Mind' from the movie 'Race 2', 'Ziddi Dil' from 'Mary Kom', 'Malhari' from 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Pal' from 'Jalebi', and 'Utth Ja Ziddi Re' from '83', naming just a few.

Adding another feather to his cap, his work on 'Gajanana' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' was part of the musical achievement recognised by Guinness World Records.

Coming to Descemer Bueno, the acclaimed Cuban singer, songwriter, and musician is best known across the globe for co‑writing and performing on Enrique Iglesias’s hit number 'Bailando', which came out in 2014. During his career spanning jazz, hip‑hop, fusion, and Latin pop, he has also been a part of some chart-topping songs such as 'Bailando' and 'Bailamos'.

--IANS

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