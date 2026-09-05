Adani Defence, Indo-Russian Rifles sign 5-year ammunition supply pact for AK-203 assault rifle

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a five-year agreement with Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), the India-Russia joint venture manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles in India, to supply indigenous 7.62x39 mm small-calibre ammunition for the programme, it was announced on Saturday.

Under the agreement, Adani Defence will supply 7.62x39 mm ammunition for the AK-203 for five years.

The arrangement provides an Indian source for the ammunition required for the programme and supports continuity of supply during the contract period.

The agreement brings together AK-203 rifle production by IRRPL and ammunition production by Adani Defence, creating an integrated supply chain in India.

It further strengthens domestic capabilities across the small-arms supply chain and supports the Aatmanirbhar Bharat objective in defence manufacturing.

IRRPL was incorporated in 2019 under an India-Russia intergovernmental agreement to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Armed Forces.

Its manufacturing facility is located at Korwa in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The joint venture has Indian shareholders Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited, along with Russian shareholders Concern Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport.

The Ministry of Defence has identified IRRPL as the joint venture established for indigenous production of the AK-203. A contract for 6,01,427 AK-203 rifles was signed with IRRPL in December 2021, with the rifles to be produced at Korwa.

Adani Defence & Aerospace has established manufacturing capabilities for small-calibre ammunition in India, including a facility in Kanpur with production capacity for small-calibre ammunition.

In July, Adani Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed a landmark agreement for AEW&C-MKII, India's next-generation Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) programme.

The programme makes Adani Defence the first private Indian company to be entrusted with the development, integration and lifecycle support of an airborne mission platform of this scale and complexity. Adani Defence and DRDO will jointly develop, manufacture and integrate the airborne mission systems on six modified Airbus A321 aircraft for the IAF.

The programme also includes integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and technical support for up to 30 years.

--IANS

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