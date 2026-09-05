Chunky Pandey recalls going to theatre in burqa to watch Zeenat Aman’s 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'

Mumbai, Sept 5 (IANS) Actor Chunky Pandey revealed a hilarious teenage memory of going to extraordinary lengths to watch legendary actress Zeenat Aman on the big screen.

He recalled how he eventually wore a burqa to enter a cinema hall and watch her 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Chunky shared the anecdote on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 5, where Zeenat Aman appears as a special guest.

Recalling his teenage years and the impact the actor had on him, Chunky said he was only 15 when he repeatedly tried to watch Satyam Shivam Sundaram, which was then an adult-rated film.

“Zeenat ji, aapko pata hai, main pehli baar ladki bhi aapki wajah se bana, I swear to God. Aapki jo film lagi thi Satyam Shivam Sundaram aur woh adult picture thi. Toh main 15 saal ka tha, toh maine teen-chaar baar koshish ki cinema theatre mein jaane ke liye. Hamesha mujhe bahar phenk dete the. Fir end mein maine burqa pehen ke chala gaya.”

(Zeenat ji, you know, I became a girl for the first time because of you, I swear to God. Your film Satyam Shivam Sundaram had released and it was an adult film. I was 15 years old, so I tried three or four times to enter the cinema theatre. They would always throw me out. Finally, I went wearing a burqa)

The episode will also see choreographer and IBD judge Terence Lewis recall Zeenat’s influence on fashion. Speaking about her iconic look, Terence remembered her yellow sunglasses and the effortless style she carried.

“Zeenat ji, jo aapka yellow sunglasses the, aapne pehna, I can’t forget that. It was so simple but so striking and you look awesome. I feel whole fashion has come back into that safe zone and those big sunglasses who styled you like this,” he says.

Zeenat, however, revealed that the striking look was her own creation. “I just came back from Southern California and, may I say that, I styled it myself,” she says.

Zeenat also revisited memories from the shoot of Satyam Shivam Sundaram in Kathmandu, recalling the intense atmosphere on set and the large crowds of locals who would gather while the song was being filmed.

Released in 1978, Satyam Shivam Sundaram: Love Sublime was directed by Raj Kapoor and starred Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Zeenat played Rupa, a village woman whose appearance and beauty become central to the film’s exploration of love, perception and social attitudes, while Shashi Kapoor played Rajeev.

The film is also remembered for its music, with the title track, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, becoming one of the most iconic songs of Hindi cinema.

–IANS

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