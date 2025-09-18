September 18, 2025 10:43 PM हिंदी

Pramod Krishnam blasts Rahul Gandhi over ‘not my job to protect democracy’ remark

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Thursday flayed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly ‘discrediting and defaming’ the constitutional institutions of the country and also for not taking up any accountability, despite being an important stakeholder of the whole electoral and political landscape.

Taking strong exception to Rahul Gandhi's remarks that his job was not to save democracy, Pramod Krishnam said his assumption is both laughable and ludicrous.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi responding to a question during presser - where he accused EC of vote deletions in Karnataka, said that his job was to participate in the democratic system and not to protect the democracy.

Replying to this, Pramod Krishnam said: “Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what he's saying. He said saving democracy isn't my job. What a false statement. Saving democracy is everyone's duty. It's Rahul Gandhi's right to destroy democracy. He murders democracy every day. He speaks ill against constitutional institutions, speaks against the Supreme Court. He should decide for himself what he wants to say.”

He also hit out at the Opposition for making baseless allegations against constitutional institutions including the Election Commission, Supreme Court, and the Prime Minister.

Pramod Krishnam said that the INDIA bloc practices divisive politics and tries to drive wedge between communities on various lines – sometimes on basis of religion, sometimes on the basis of language, and sometimes on the basis of regionalism.

“These people want to turn Bihar into Bengal. The people of Bihar must decide whether to accept this or stop it,” he added.

He also supported Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement and said that the INDIA bloc wants to push Bihar into a chaotic situation like Bengal.

“HM Amit Shah is right. Rahul's allies want to turn Bihar into Bengal. Just as a Bengal file has been created today on the plight of Bengal, a Bihar file will be created again. This alliance's objective is not to serve the people of Bihar but to gain the throne of power,” he said.

