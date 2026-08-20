Prakash Raj to play revered carnatic music maestro in ‘Jagamae Sangeetham’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Prakash Raj is set to headline Prime Video’s Telugu series “Jagamae Sangeetham," where he takes on the role of Shastri, a revered and dedicated master of classical Carnatic music.

Set against the backdrop of the sacred temple town of Vaikuntapuram, the series explores tradition, family legacy, and long-buried secrets, with Prakash Raj’s character at the heart of its musical and emotional journey. On Thursday, the makers released the premier date of the musical drama on social media. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Prime Video wrote, "When tradition meets stardom, two voices try to find their own rhythm #JagamaeSangeethamOnPrime, New Series, Sept 4.”

Speaking about the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India, stated, “Jagamae Sangeetham is a deeply moving story that celebrates the emotional power of music while exploring universal themes of family, legacy, and self-discovery. At its heart, the series asks timeless questions about tradition, ambition, and the courage it takes to chart your own path. Under Palnati Surya Pratap's distinctive creative vision, supported by Sushmita Konidela's passionate production, and elevated by Vishal Chandrasekar's soul-stirring music, the series delivers an experience that is both culturally rooted and universally relatable.”

Producer Sushmita Konidela added, “From the outset, our vision for Jagamae Sangeetham was to tell a story where music is not merely part of the world but becomes the emotional language through which a family expresses what it cannot always put into words: love, conflict, longing, pride, hope, and ultimately healing.”

She added, “While the series is deeply rooted in the world of Carnatic music, its themes of legacy, belonging, and finding your own voice are universal. Bringing together such an exceptional cast and creative team has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, and we invite audiences across India and the world to step into the world of Jagamae Sangeetham and experience it for themselves on Prime Video.”

“Jagamae Sangeetham” features an ensemble cast led by Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty, the series also stars Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles. “Jagamae” Sangeetham, created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, will stream on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu with English subtitles and dubs in Tamil.

--IANS

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