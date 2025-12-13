December 13, 2025 7:39 PM हिंदी

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Choreographer-director Farah Khan has revealed how she got the location for the college in her film ‘Main Hoon Na’.

On the latest episode of her streaming show, Farah paid a visit to the house of the actor turned chef, Armaan Jain, the grandson of Raj Kapoor.

During the episode, Farah shared that she got the idea for the college from ‘Mera Naam Joker’, helmed by Raj Kapoor.

Talking about the same, she said, “I've taken a lot of things, so I am... when I was looking for a college, I had gone mad hunting for a college campus, I don't know what came to mind. I think I was watching TV and suddenly my name, ‘Mera Naam Joker’, was playing”.

She further mentioned, “I called Dabbu ji and said, ‘Where the hell is this?’ This is St. Paul's and Darjeeling. I spent two days there at St. Paul's and Darjeeling, that's why we called it St. Paul's and Mehu, which is the same school from "Mera Naam Joker." I love ‘Mera Naam Joker’”.

‘Mera Naam Joker’ is Raj Kapoor’s most personal and emotionally exposed film. It was conceived over years and made at enormous financial and emotional cost, it reflected his belief that a performer must suffer to make others smile. The semi-autobiographical narrative traced a clown’s lifelong loneliness behind public laughter, mirroring Kapoor’s own fears, ideals, and vulnerabilities.

Though the film failed commercially on release, its impact on Kapoor was profound, he often called it his “life’s greatest mistake” financially, yet his truest film emotionally. Over time, its depth, music, and ambition earned it cult status and critical reappraisal.

Meanwhile, Armaan Jain was recently spotted dining with members of the Kapoor family, in ‘Dining with Kapoors’, highlighting the clan’s close-knit personal ties. The gathering reportedly included familiar faces from the extended Kapoor circle and appeared to be a relaxed, low-key family outing rather than a formal celebration.

