Prabhas, SS Rajamouli & team mark 10 years of 'Baahubali' will a special reunion

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) As SS Rajamouli's epic saga "Baahubali: The Beginning" celebrates 10 years of release, the team including leads Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati, director Rajamouli and composer M. M. Keeravani got together for an evening filled with nostalgia.

The makers dropped a couple of glimpses from the reunion on the official page of the movie.

The images were accompanied by an emotional note that read, "10 Years of Baahubali Reunion… What began as a dream turned into something far bigger than any of us could have imagined. A story that became a part of people’s lives…A journey that brought us together as one family…

And memories we will cherish forever. As we come together to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali, we are filled with deep gratitude — for every single person who believed in this story, stood by us, and helped make it what it is today. This reunion was more than nostalgic — it brought back a flood of memories from over a decade."

"We fondly reminisced about everything that went right… and all the things that could have gone wrong, but didn’t. It’s those very moments that ensured Baahubali became what it is today. But this celebration isn’t just ours. It belongs to every one of you who carries Baahubali in your hearts. Here’s to the memories, the magic, and the epic that lives on…," the note concluded.

Celebrating the epic saga turning 10, the makers have decided to re-release both parts of the drama in theatres on October 31st.

Announcing the massive re-release, the 'RRR' maker wrote, “Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”

The majestic world of Mahishmati and its unforgettable characters played by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar created a special place in everyone's heart.

The film sparked a huge question amongst the movie buffs — “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” (Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?), pawing the way for an equally adored sequel "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion".

