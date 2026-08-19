PPP criticises Pakistan government’s petroleum pricing policy, seeks relief for consumers

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has criticised the government’s petroleum pricing policy, alleging that frequent changes in fuel prices and increased dealer margins were placing an additional financial burden on ordinary consumers while failing to provide adequate relief when international oil prices declined, a report has said.

PPP Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Ahsan Rizvi said uncertainty surrounding petroleum prices had created anxiety among consumers and contributed to rising prices of essential commodities, according to The Nation report.

He also criticised the government’s recent change in the mechanism for determining petroleum prices, claiming that it had failed to deliver any meaningful relief to the public.

Rizvi alleged that the government had increased the margins of dealers on petrol and diesel, resulting in an additional burden of Rs 2.68 per litre on consumers. He also accused the government of collecting excessive amounts through the petroleum levy, describing it as another financial strain on the public.

Comparing Pakistan’s fuel-pricing policy with that of neighbouring Bangladesh, Rizvi claimed that petrol prices in Bangladesh were last revised on June 1, 2026, and had not been increased during the subsequent three months.

The PPP leader alleged that the government was following a different approach depending on the direction of international oil prices. According to him, increases in global petroleum prices were quickly passed on to consumers, while declines were not fully reflected in domestic fuel prices.

Rizvi demanded that the same pricing mechanism used to increase petroleum prices should also be applied when international oil prices fall, allowing consumers to receive the corresponding benefit.

He warned that what he described as an “anti-people” petroleum policy could have serious economic and political consequences if the government failed to address public concerns. He urged the authorities to review the pricing mechanism, reduce the burden on consumers and ensure that any decline in international oil prices was adequately reflected in domestic petroleum prices.

--IANS

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