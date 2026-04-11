Pooja Hegde on her film Jana Nayagan's leak: To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough!

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead in director H Vinoth's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jana Nayagan' featuring actor Vijay in the lead, on Saturday expressed pain over the film's footage being leaked on the Internet even as she appealed to audiences to wait for the film to release in theatres and then watch it on the big screen.

Pooja released a statement, which she shared on her social media timelines. She wrote, "My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it."

She further said, "To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough—not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves.... plus don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way?"

She concluded the note saying, "So let's watch it the right way. Let's wait. It will be out in due time. Let's not encourage piracy. That's how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians."

Meanwhile, the makers of the film advised members of the public not to engage in any manner with the leaked content from their film as any person found involved would face immediate legal action.

In a statement which it shared on its social media timelines, KVN Productions said, "We, KVN Productions LLP, are the Producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film 'Jana Nayagan'. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy."

The production house further said, "We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws."

Pointing out that every digital action was traceable, the production house informed the public that it had already initiated necessary investigations including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and that it was actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation.

"Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception. The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately," the production house advised.

--IANS

mkr/