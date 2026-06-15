India and Slovakia elevate ties to 'Comprehensive Partnership' during PM Modi's historic visit

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the bilateral ties between India and Slovakia have been elevated to a Comprehensive Partnership as he also lauded Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico for his efforts to take the relationship between both nations to a new height.

Addressing a joint press meet with PM Fico following their meeting in Bratislava, PM Modi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Fico for the warm welcome. He is an experienced leader and also a true friend of India. His friendship and unwavering commitment have played a special role in taking India-Slovakia relations to new heights. I am pleased that meeting him today has given me the opportunity to witness a historic moment in our bilateral ties."

"This visit marks the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. On this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our relationship to the level of a Comprehensive Partnership. This reflects our shared trust, shared priorities, and our shared vision for the future," he added.

PM Modi stated that he and Fico held detailed discussions on giving a new direction to cooperation between both nations. He expressed gratitude to Fico for expressing Slovakia's support in finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

"Today, the Prime Minister and I held detailed discussions on giving new direction and fresh momentum to our cooperation. The progress in our bilateral trade and economic partnership is a matter of satisfaction for us. However, our capabilities are immense, and our aspirations are even greater. Automobiles, Railways, advanced manufacturing, and green technologies are areas of particular interest to us. In all these sectors, we have taken several important decisions today by combining our strengths for the benefit of the people of both our countries. I extend my special gratitude to the Prime Minister for Slovakia's support in finalising the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. We will work towards its early implementation so that industries, startups, and traders in both countries can get maximum benefit from it," he added.

Terming technology as a "key pillar" of future partnership between two nations, PM Modi stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Slovakia on digital technology will open up new possibilities for cooperation in digital public infrastructure.

"Technology is a key pillar of our future partnership. The MoU signed today on digital technology will open up new possibilities for cooperation in digital public infrastructure. I am delighted that an India Chair on AI is being established at a Slovakian university. AI becomes a powerful medium for serving and advancing humanity — this is our shared vision. We believe that the future of AI should be based not only on innovation, but also on trust, responsibility, and human dignity," he said.

PM Modi noted that there is enormous potential for expanding cooperation between India and Slovakia in space sector and recalled that Slovakia's first satellite was launched by India in 2017.

"There is enormous potential for expanding cooperation between us in the field of space. In 2017, Slovakia's first satellite was launched by India. Today, the space sector in India is reaching new heights at an unprecedented pace. I invite Slovakian companies to join this development journey."

--IANS

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