July 04, 2025 3:54 PM हिंदी

Pooja Bhatt can’t wait to share the highs and lows of her journey in her new podcast

Pooja Bhatt can’t wait to share the highs and lows of her journey in her new podcast

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Pooja Bhatt is all set to share the highs and lows of her life in a new podcast show on iHeartPodcasts.

The actress and filmmaker said she’s excited to open up about her personal and professional journey, hoping her experiences can connect with and inspire listeners. Speaking about iHeartPodcasts to debut her show, Bhatt shared, I’m thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to launch The Pooja Bhatt Show. There are so many inspirational stories in the Indian film industry. I want to shine a spotlight on the amazing people helping push our culture forward. From actors to directors to musicians to producers to stylists...I can’t wait to share the highs and lows of my journey, and share the riveting stories of the people who have inspired and shaped me.”

Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts added, “We are so excited to launch our first podcast in this new Asian slate with Pooja. A true legend in the Indian creative scene, we know she’ll bring an exciting and entertaining perspective to the lineup.”

Jonathan Serbin and Jay Faires of Mammoth Media Asia stated: “The influence of Indian movies, music, and culture has been growing rapidly around the world. Pooja’s unique experience at the pinnacle of the industry for decades will be a treat to both Bollywood fans and those that wish to learn more about Indian cinema and creative culture, across the board. We are thrilled to partner with Pooja for this exciting program.”

iHeartMedia and Mammoth Media Asia have teamed up to launch “The Pooja Bhatt Show,” the first podcast under their new partnership focused on creating multi-language content featuring top talent from the Asia-Pacific region.

Hosted by Pooja Bhatt, the podcast will begin airing weekly episodes from late September. As Indian cinema, music, fashion, and culture gain global popularity, Pooja will take listeners behind the scenes of the film industry—covering everything from directors and superstars to background dancers and spot boys.

“The Pooja Bhatt Show,” produced by Epilogue, will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara' his tribute to the first Aashiqui film

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara' his tribute to the first Aashiqui film

Barcelona target Nico Williams signs eight-year extension with Athletic Club (Credit: Athletic Club/X)

Barcelona target Nico Williams signs eight-year extension with Athletic Club

Paras Chhabra reveals what really happened with Parag Tyagi and his dog after Shefali’s demise

Paras Chhabra reveals what really happened with Parag Tyagi and his dog after Shefali’s demise

Sara Ali Khan calls it a big day as Ibrahim's Sarzameen trailer out along with Metro... In Dino

Sara Ali Khan calls it a big day as Ibrahim's Sarzameen trailer out along with Metro... In Dino

Defence stocks up after govt’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore procurement drive

Defence stocks up over govt’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore procurement drive

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti pledges share worth Rs 93.6 crore for ‘personal use’

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti pledges share worth Rs 93.6 crore for ‘personal use’

Helly Shah calls her film transformation from baby bump to cabin crew 'not easy'

Helly Shah calls her film transformation from baby bump to cabin crew 'not easy'

Hansal Mehta questions the purpose of formulaic promotions: ‘Same actors, same podcasts’

Hansal Mehta questions the purpose of formulaic promotions: ‘Same actors, same podcasts’

US to start sending letters to trade partners on tariff hikes kicking in from Aug 1

US to start sending letters to trade partners on tariff hikes kicking in from Aug 1

Vivek Agnihotri treats with 'The Bengal Files' promo ahead of the 'Never Again USA Tour'

Vivek Agnihotri treats with 'The Bengal Files' promo ahead of the 'Never Again USA Tour'