May 19, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Pooja Batra says ‘golden hour in Cannes feels like a standing ovation’

Pooja Batra says ‘golden hour in Cannes feels like a standing ovation’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress-producer Pooja Batra, whose short film ‘Echoes Of Us’ screened at Cannes, soaked in the magic of the French Riviera as she shared a glamorous moment from the prestigious film festival.

Sharing a few pictures of herself from the balcony of the iconic Art Deco hotel Martinez, the actress flaunted her beautiful sun-kissed glow from the golden hour.

Reflecting on the beauty of the evening, the actress said in the caption: “Golden hour in Cannes feels like a standing ovation.”

Talking about ‘Echoes of Us’, the film explores themes of love, loss, and human connection, and stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. The film is written and directed by Joe Rajan, and promises a poignant narrative that resonates across cultures and borders.

The film is produced by Glowbellinc, the Los Angeles-based production house helmed by actress and entrepreneur Pooja Batra.

She had previously shared some pictures of herself along with Iulia Vantur and Deepak Tijori from the French Riviera and wrote: “Thank you @FestivalTheCannes &amp; @MarcheDuFilm for the amazing experience and So proud to be screening my short #echoesofus in #cannes with my amazing #team Director Magic @joerajan27 Stunners @vanturiulia &amp; @deepaktijoriteam Dripped in @nidhi_casadimoda always. Thank you @vinayshervegar @swapnilchobe for everything.”

The 49-year-old actress-producer gained prominence in 1993 when she was crowned Miss India International. She entered Bollywood in 1997 with her debut film 'Virasat', starring Anil Kapoor, and later appeared in 'Bhai' with Suniel Shetty.

Pooja, who is is related to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a martyr decorated with India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Nayak: The Real Hero', and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, among others.

She was last seen on screen in 2021 in 'Squad', an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay.

--IANS

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