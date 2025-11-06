Polling begins for first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections in 18 districts

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts of the state.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1314 candidates, including 1192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.

The total number of polling stations is 45341, including 36733 in the rural areas and 8608 in the urban areas.

The Election Commission has declared 320 model stations, 926 women-managed, and 107 PwD-managed in these districts. The webcasting will be available in all 45341 polling stations.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in the general booths. However, in six Assembly constituencies located in Naxal-affected areas, voting will conclude at 5 p.m.

A mock poll was conducted between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., in the presence of booth-level agents, before polling opened to the public.

Voting is underway in Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Buxar.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made for the first phase.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across all 18 districts, with special patrols positioned at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths.

Over 15 battalions of forces have been deployed across the state.

The Patna district administration said security personnel have been stationed at every booth to prevent any disturbance or spread of rumours.

Patna alone has 5,677 polling stations, including 541 women-only stations, 49 model polling stations, 14 PwD-friendly polling stations and 3 youth-themed booths.

Voters in Muzaffarpur are casting votes at 4,186 polling stations for 11 Assembly seats, where around 32.98 lakh electors are eligible.

In Lakhisarai, all sector officers and polling staff collected EVMs and other materials from Gandhi Maidan on Wednesday. Several booths here fall in Naxal-affected areas, and voting will close at 5 p.m.

Officials say all polling staff have been provided vehicles, EVMs, and essential equipment.

In Samastipur, voting for all 10 Assembly constituencies also began at 7 a.m.

A total of 29,32,602 voters will vote at 3,603 polling stations set up across the district.

The District Election Department said special arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling.

--IANS

ajk/rs