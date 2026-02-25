February 25, 2026 10:03 AM हिंदी

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Berlin, Feb 25 (IANS) Leverkusen progressed to the Champions League round of 16 after a goalless draw with Olympiacos, comfortably protecting its first-leg cushion at home.

The German side entered the return match holding a two-goal advantage thanks to Patrik Schick's earlier brace, allowing coach Kasper Hjulmand to prioritize control over attacking urgency.

Leverkusen dominated the opening minutes and fashioned the first clear chances, yet their finishing lacked precision, reports Xinhua.

Schick was twice involved early, first sending a header narrowly wide and then failing to lift the ball cleanly over goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Jonas Hofmann had already tested the Greek keeper from a tight angle, but the hosts gradually eased off the tempo as they focused on game management.

Olympiacos struggled to inject intensity despite brief spells of pressure. Their best opportunity arrived shortly after the restart when Gelson Martins forced Janis Blaswich into a sharp save from a narrow angle. Leverkusen responded calmly and nearly struck themselves.

A quick exchange between Ernest Poku and Alejandro Grimaldo opened space in the 62nd minute, but the Spaniard's effort rattled the crossbar instead of sealing the tie. From there the contest faded into a low-key finish, with the visitors unable to break through Leverkusen's well-organized back line.

Schick almost added a late winner deep in stoppage time, but his attempted chip drifted off target. The stalemate nevertheless comfortably sent Leverkusen into the last 16, where they will face either Bayern Munich or Arsenal. Olympiacos, by contrast, exited the competition.

"The only thing we can take as positive is that we are through. We were far too sluggish and didn't play at all the way we wanted, so we can be grateful that we are one round further. Fortunately, the opponent did not punish us," said Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Trump claims US 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear program, ended wars

Trump claims US 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear program, ended wars

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains led by recovery in IT stocks

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains led by recovery in IT stocks

India joins US in abstaining on UNGA resolution backing Ukraine ceasefire

India joins US in abstaining on UNGA resolution backing Ukraine ceasefire

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Ameesha Patel gets stuck in New York snowstorm, ‘makes the most’ of the situation

Ameesha Patel gets stuck in New York snowstorm, ‘makes the most’ of the situation

'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim

'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim