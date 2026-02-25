Sivakarthikeyan lauds Radhika Sarathkumar for shooting for 'Thaai Kelavi' despite knee pain

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Stating that only actress Radhika Sarathkumar could have pulled off the lead role of director Sivakumar Murugesan's 'Thaai Kelavi' so convincingly, actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan lauded the veteran actress for her commitment and revealed how she continued to work on the film despite her severe knee pain that required a surgery.

Participating in the trailer and audio launch of the film, which has been produced by his production house Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the actor said, " Only Radhika ma'am could have pulled off this character. She had knee pain and had to undergo a surgery. So, she requested us if she could complete the surgery and then come and shoot the remaining portions."

He went on to say,"However, all the artistes working along with her were very busy and assembling all of them again would be difficult. So, we requested Radhika ma'am that we will shoot all the portions in which she is seen sitting with the artistes. We told her we would shoot those portions in which she is seen walking (in which she appears alone) later."

Sivakarthikeyan added, "Thanks to her co-operation, we shot the entire film in one schedule. Thanks to the support of the entire cast, Sivakumar Murugesan completed the film on the day he said he would complete."

Sivakarthikeyan also praised the genuinity of director Sivakumar Murugesan on the occasion. He went on on to say, "I like the genuineness of Sivakumar Murugesan more than his writing. This ecosystem (film industry) tends to bring it down. I think my job is to make sure that that does not happen. The genuineness is what makes us appreciate this script. My next film after 'Seyon' too will be with Sivakumar Murugesan. This is not for result or business or collection. It is for Sivakumar's genuineness."

For the unaware, 'Thaai Kelavi', which will be a comedy drama, features actress Radhika in the lead. The film also features actors Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar and Raichal Rabecca in pivotal roles.

The film, which has been produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and editing by San Lokesh. Cinematography for the film is by Vivek Vijayakumar while art direction is by Ramu Thangaraj.

