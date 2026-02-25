February 25, 2026 10:04 AM हिंदी

Sushmita Sen celebrates 3-year milestone, says ‘no excuse, only result’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen is celebrating a significant milestone in her professional and fitness journey as she shared her “no excuse, only result.”

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring her working out, flaunting her abs, showcasing her slender body, and swimming.

She added a text overlay that read: “No excuse just result.”

Sushmita, who,at the age of 18 Sen entered and won the title Femina Miss India, earning the right to compete at the Miss Universe 1994 contest, wrote as the caption: “Thank you God!!! #3years I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Just last month, Sushmita shared a glimpse from her workout session, where she was seen training alongside Alisah, labelling her daughter as her “inspired gang”. In the clip, the two are could be seen doing a core workout.

“#keepgoing #strongerthanyesterday. My inspired gang @alisahsen47 @zellastrid_ Thank you for being this amazing & sooooo much fun!!! Come join us…let’s get stronger together!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #2026,” Sushmita wrote.

The 50-year-old actress is the mother of two adopted daughters. At the age of 24 years old, she adopted her first daughter, Renee Sen, in 2000, while her second daughter, Alisah, joined the family in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.

The 50-year-old star made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the 1996 thriller Dastak. She was then seen in films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aarya, and Taali, where she portrayed transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the miniseries, which was released in 2023.

