Nawwab Shah recalls arriving in Bombay in 1990: Dreams in my pockets, stars in my eyes

Nawwab Shah recalls arriving in Bombay in 1990: Dreams in my pockets, stars in my eyes

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Nawwab Shah took a jog down memory lane as he revisited the year 1990, the time he first arrived in Bombay with aspirations of making it big in the film industry.

Nawwab took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from his younger days and reflected on stepping into the city with “dreams in my pockets, passion in my bones, and stars in my eyes.”

For the caption, Nawwab wrote: “1990 Just arrived in Bombay with dreams in my pockets, passion in my bones, and stars in my eyes.”

He added: “The ’90s on the calendar, but a pure ’70s soul—free, fearless, a little wild. I lived hard, loved deep, chased the moment, and I’m still doing the same. Life was never meant to be rushed or postponed; it’s meant to be felt, right here, right now.”

Encouraging others to remain grounded and grateful, Nawwab shared that the true essence of living lies in staying present, being in love with life, and pushing boundaries without fear.

“Stay present. Stay in love. Fly high, break limits, feel the adrenaline, the power, the poetry of being alive. We’re not here by accident—we’re here to bloom, to fly, to love, to care… and to truly live,” he concluded.

Nawwab made his acting career in 1993 with "Akbar The Great" as Babar. Later, he appeared in popular serials such as "Shaktimaan" in 1997 and "Indian" in 1999.

He worked with director Rajeev Kumar in 2000 in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. The film starred Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala.

Ujjal Chattopadhyay's Escape from Taliban was the first film which had given Nawwab a chance to "prove his talent". The story was more focused on Manisha Koirala, but Shah's performance was praised.

His performances in Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya and Saurabh Shukla's Chehraa fetched some praise. In 2011, Nawwab was signed to play a villain in Salman Khan's Bodyguard. He then played another negative role as Jabbar, in Don 2, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He also appeared in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as a Pakistani athletics coach. The actor married Pooja Batra in July 2019.

