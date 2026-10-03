Bengal: Police probe use of SIM cards by arrested aide of Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) Police investigating the land-grabbing case involving Sumit Roy, executive assistant to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, suspect that he used SIM cards issued in the names of several other individuals for financial transactions.

According to investigators, Roy allegedly used multiple SIM cards that were not registered in his own name.

Police said the individuals in whose names the SIM cards were obtained are now under the scanner of the investigation.

The investigators claimed that all the registered owners of the SIM cards are residents of the Kalighat area in south Kolkata, where Abhishek Banerjee also resides.

Notices have been served on them as part of the investigation.

On Saturday, police from Salboni Police Station in West Midnapore district again took Roy into custody.

Besides the alleged Salboni land-grabbing case, Roy has also been implicated in alleged irregularities and corruption linked to the sand business.

The police are investigating the matter based on a complaint filed by a businessman from the Salboni Police Station area.

Investigators claimed that one of Roy’s mobile numbers was used permanently, while he frequently changed the second SIM card.

He allegedly used several SIM cards in the same handset.

Police said none of those SIM cards was purchased in his own name and that the subscribers of the SIM cards were different individuals.

Investigators are trying to ascertain whether the registered subscribers were aware of the SIM cards being used or whether the SIM cards were procured illegally using their personal details.

Investigators suspect that substantial amounts of money may have been transacted through UPI using those SIM cards.

However, no specific evidence regarding such transactions has been established so far.

After nine days in police custody, Roy was produced before the Midnapore Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Saturday.

The accused’s counsel sought bail, while the state opposed the plea.

The public prosecutor informed the court that police had collected various pieces of information during the nine-day custody period.

Among the key findings, the prosecutor said, was the use of SIM cards issued in the names of different individuals.

All the registered subscribers of those SIM cards have been summoned for questioning.

Seeking further custodial interrogation, the prosecution requested that Roy be remanded to police custody for another four days.

The court ultimately granted two more days of police custody to Sumit Roy.

Outside the court, Public Prosecutor and Additional Public Prosecutor Syed Nazim Habib said that call records from Roy’s mobile phone had been examined.

He said the records revealed the use of several SIM cards in the same mobile handset.

According to Habib, those SIM cards belonged to residents of the Kalighat area.

“Information regarding SIM cards issued in the names of more than five to seven persons has been found. Whether Sumit used those SIM cards with their permission, or whether they were unaware of it, is now being investigated. To clarify the matter, those SIM subscribers are being summoned. The police have sent notices to all of them,” he said.

--IANS

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