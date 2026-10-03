October 03, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

PM‑SETU identifies 850 ITIs and approves 14 clusters in one year

PM‑SETU identifies 850 ITIs and approves 14 clusters in one year

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) PM‑SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) has identified 850 ITIs, including 172 Hub ITIs and 678 Spoke ITIs, and approved 14 ITI clusters in one year of implementation, an official factsheet said on Saturday.

Planned skill labs further extend vocational exposure to students, the statement said, adding that the programme aims to upgrade 1,000 Government ITIs through a Hub‑and‑Spoke model and to strengthen five National Skill Training Institutes as National Centres of Excellence.

Industry participation is incorporated through Strategic Investment Plans, Special Purpose Vehicles and Anchor Industry Partners.

As many as 36 states and union territories have identified clusters and created dedicated state budget heads. Meanwhile, 35 states and union territories have constituted their state steering committees to guide and oversee implementation.

As many as 26 states and union territories have also initiated the process of inviting industry participation.

The factsheet said the scheme has a total outlay of Rs.60,000 crore, comprising Rs 30,000 crore from the Centre, Rs 20,000 crore from states and Rs 10,000 crore from industry.

The total number of ITIs, including government and private ITIs, in the country has increased from 9,776 in 2014 to 13,888 in 2026, indicating an increase of 42 per cent.

Enrolment in ITIs across the country has increased from 9.51 lakh in the academic session 2014–15 to 14.70 lakh in the academic session 2025–26, indicating an increase of 54 per cent.

The scheme introduces new-age courses covering emerging technologies and occupations. International partnerships support advanced skilling at selected NSTIs. The initiative has also expanded implementation across states and Union Territories through State Steering Committees and industry participation.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has introduced 32 new-age courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, additive manufacturing, electric vehicles, semiconductor technology, robotics, green hydrogen, drones, iot, solar energy, 5g and software testing. States can adopt these courses in their ITIs, which are under their administrative and financial control, the statement noted.

The scheme enhances the overall quality and relevance of vocational training by transforming government ITIs into modern, industry-aligned training institutions. The initiative seeks to strengthen industry-led governance, upgrade training infrastructure and promote demand-driven courses in line with evolving workforce requirements.

—IANS

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