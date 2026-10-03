October 03, 2026 7:10 PM हिंदी

Dubai Crown Prince visits Captain Machchhar, says brave Indian pilot embodies 'highest degrees of courage'

Dubai Crown Prince visits Captain Machchhar, says brave Indian pilot embodies 'highest degrees of courage'

Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (IANS) Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday visited the brave Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, Smit Machchhar, in the hospital and praised his courage.

"During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life," Hamdan bin Mohammed, who is also UAE's Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, wrote on X after the meeting.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said Captain Machchhar is responding well to treatment and continues to receive medical attention.

The mission said it was coordinating with his family and local authorities. It also thanked the UAE government for the care being extended to him.

"Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to the UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health," the Indian mission posted on X.

Captain Machchhar was injured while preventing a mid-air attack on Wednesday aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel.

During the incident, another pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet.

The Indian pilot fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, following which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was stabilised until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Captain Machchhar over a video call, praising his courage, presence of mind and composure during the mid-air incident in which he helped save the lives of passengers and crew members.

–IANS

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