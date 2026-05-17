‘PM’s foreign visits aimed at speeding up Viksit Bharat mission, says Sanjay Saraogi

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits are focused on strengthening India’s global standing and speeding up its Viksit Bharat mission.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “Prime Minister’s foreign visits are in national interest. To further strengthen the country and address issues like the energy crisis, he visited the UAE and appealed to investors to come and set up industries in India, saying the country is moving towards becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).”

“Just as the Bihar government is inviting industries from across the country to come and start their operations in the state, similarly, the Prime Minister is making similar appeals to other nations to invest in India and set up industries here,” he added.

Additionally, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, "The Prime Minister’s foreign visit is going on. His overseas visits are always focused on the nation’s interests. They help strengthen relations with friendly countries and lead to many agreements for the welfare, progress, development, and growth of the nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a five-nation diplomatic tour from May 15 to May 20, 2026, covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. The visit aims to strengthen strategic partnerships, expand clean energy cooperation, and boost collaboration in trade, innovation and advanced technologies.

The Prime Minister has already concluded his visits to the UAE and the Netherlands and is scheduled to travel to Norway on Sunday as part of the next leg of the tour.

During the UAE visit, India and the United Arab Emirates signed key agreements covering a framework for a bilateral strategic defence partnership, supply of LPG, development of strategic petroleum reserves, and investments worth USD 5 billion in Indian infrastructure, RBL Bank and Samman Capital. An agreement was also signed for establishing a ship repair cluster at Vadinar.

Speaking during delegation-level talks in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Modi said, “India stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the UAE in every situation, and it will continue to do so. For the restoration of peace and stability, India will extend all possible cooperation.”

He also emphasised the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz “free and open” and stressed that international laws must be respected in maritime regions.

--IANS

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