Italian Open: Sinner rules in Rome, continues historic Masters 1000 run with sixth successive title

Rome, May 18 (IANS) Jannik Sinner continued to soar higher and higher as he became the first Italian champion at the Italian Open since Adriano Panatta in 1976 when he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to win his sixth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome on Sunday.

With a comprehensive win in one hour and 44 minutes, the World No. 1 also joined Novak Djokovic as just the second player to complete the Career Golden Masters in series history, having now captured all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic achieved the feat in 2018 after winning Cincinnati.

"I think this year was the 50th year since an Italian won and I am really, really happy," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "There was a lot of tension on both sides; it was not perfect tennis from both of us, but I am really happy. [It has been] an incredible past two and a half months. I try to put myself in the best possible position every time and do the best I can. Not every day is simple, but I am really, really happy."

Egged on by a packed crowd, Sinner recovered from a slow start to secure his 10th Masters 1000 crown and first in Rome. After weathering an early wave of Ruud aggression, the Italian gradually imposed himself with relentless depth and precision from the baseline to take control of the final and triumph. The 24-year-old raised his arms aloft after sealing victory, soaking in the atmosphere before embracing his team courtside.

It has been a testing last few days for the home favourite as he had faced question marks over his physical conditioning heading into the final after the 24-year-old’s demanding semifinal win against Daniil Medvedev, which began on Friday but was completed on Saturday following a late-night rain suspension.

Sinner appeared fatigued at times during that clash, bending over between points, but he moved freely and confidently against Ruud, who had booked his place in the championship match on Friday with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 win against Luciano Darderi.

"It was physical and very tough, but I am very happy," Sinner added. "I give big thanks to my physical team, who I have had all year long, trying to keep up my body, which is as important as the tennis coaches, so I am really happy."

Ruud praised Sinner for his success this year. "I have to congratulate Jannik for his first title here," Ruud said during the trophy presentation. "What you are doing this year is hard to describe with words. As someone who is also playing tennis at the highest level, to realise what you are doing is hard to describe.

"It is an honour to watch you play and to be able to share the court with you today in a beautiful arena at your home Masters 1000. Congratulations to you for making history for yourself, your country, and your team. It is fantastic to witness."

--IANS

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