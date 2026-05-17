BJP President Nitin Nabin arrives in Odisha, receives warm welcome in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar late Sunday night as part of his two-day visit to Odisha.

This is his first visit to Odisha after assuming charge as the BJP President in January this year, succeeding J.P. Nadda.

Nabin was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State BJP President Manmohan Samal, Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with other senior leaders and party workers.

He later proceeded in a special motorcade to the state guest house, where he will stay for the night.

Keeping in view the prevailing global fuel crisis and in accordance with the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Nabin was accorded a simple and modest welcome.

During his maiden visit, Nabin is scheduled to lead a series of key organisational meetings, training programmes, and strategic discussions with senior BJP leaders and office-bearers in Bhubaneswar.

As per the schedule, on Monday morning, the BJP President will attend the State Core Committee meeting, which will be held at the party's state office in Bhubaneswar. Thereafter, he will inaugurate the district-level Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan-2026 organised by the Bhubaneswar organisational district at the campus of Asian Institute of Physical Health University near IIT Bhubaneswar in Jatni area of Khordha district.

Later, Nitin Nabin along with his family is scheduled to visit Puri to offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple and partake in Mahaprasad, the sacred offering of the temple.

After returning to Bhubaneswar, Nabin will participate in meetings with state BJP office-bearers and various Morcha presidents on Monday afternoon. He will also chair an important meeting with members of the Odisha Council of Ministers.

The BJP President will interact and hold discussions with party leaders and members on various organisational and political issues concerning the party in the state before returning to Delhi.

BJP leaders and workers expressed excitement over the Nitin Nabin's first visit to Odisha after assuming office as the party President.

--IANS

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