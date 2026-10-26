Bihar: PMFME scheme helps Sheikhpura youth build mushroom business and create jobs

Sheikhpura, Oct 26 (IANS) Turning his entrepreneurial dreams into reality, Sanjeet Barnwal, a resident of Sheikhpura in Bihar, has established a successful mushroom production business with support from the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

After searching for better employment opportunities, Sanjeet is now moving towards financial independence and employing nearly a dozen people.

After completing his graduation in Delhi, Sanjeet worked for a private company for about a year. However, he eventually decided to leave his job and return to his hometown, Sheikhpura, to explore business opportunities. He initially started a grain trading business, but the income did not meet his expectations.

A turning point came when he visited the District Industries Department office with a friend and learned about the PMFME scheme. After his application was approved, he began his mushroom production venture, laying the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey.

Today, Sanjeet's business is growing steadily. The mushrooms produced at his unit are packaged and supplied not only to Sheikhpura city but also to neighbouring districts, including Lakhisarai, Nawada and Jamui, as well as markets in West Bengal.

The expanding business has enabled him to provide employment to approximately 12 people, creating livelihood opportunities for others in the region.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjeet told IANS that the government has introduced several schemes to help unemployed youth become self-reliant.

He believes that by taking advantage of such initiatives, young people can move beyond searching for jobs and become job creators themselves.

Sanjeet added that the PMFME scheme has helped him take important steps towards financial independence.

He expressed confidence that with hard work, determination and access to government support, more young people will establish their own enterprises and contribute to reducing unemployment in India.

Sanjeet Barnwal's journey from working in Delhi to building a mushroom production business in Sheikhpura is an inspiring example of entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

--IANS

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