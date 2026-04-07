PM SHRI scheme transforms school education system in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), April 7 (IANS) The Union government's ambitious PM SHRI Schools scheme is bringing a visible transformation in government schools, with Jharkhand's Sahibganj district emerging as a notable example of this change. The Mirzachauki PM SHRI High School in the district has witnessed a remarkable upgrade in infrastructure, teaching methods, and student engagement after being selected under the scheme.

Launched to develop model schools across the country, the PM SHRI Schools initiative aims to provide modern, smart, and quality education in line with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The scheme focuses on equipping schools with state-of-the-art facilities while also strengthening the teaching-learning process.

At Mirzachauki PM SHRI High School, students are now benefiting from smart classrooms, digital boards, modern laboratories, improved library facilities, clean toilets, and a secure campus environment. These infrastructural upgrades have significantly enhanced the overall academic atmosphere of the school.

Alongside infrastructure, the scheme also emphasises capacity building among teachers.

Educators are being trained in modern teaching techniques and the use of digital tools, ensuring more effective classroom delivery and better learning outcomes for students.

Rajnikant Dwivedi, a headmaster at Mirzachauki PM SHRI High School, said that a total of 14 PM SHRI schools are currently operational in Sahibganj district, with Mirzachauki being one of them.

"The government's effort is to provide better education to children, and continuous steps are being taken in this direction. After becoming a PM SHRI school, facilities like a library and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) lab have been provided, which are benefiting students immensely," he told IANS.

Teachers at the school have also acknowledged the positive impact of the initiative.

Chandan Kumar, a teacher, said the scheme has proved highly beneficial in creating a better learning environment.

"Students now have access to essential resources, which is reflected in their academic performance and results," he noted.

Students, too, have experienced a significant shift in their educational journey.

Simran, a Class 10 student, highlighted the supportive nature of teachers and the increased opportunities for participation in social and cultural programmes.

"Teachers guide us very well, and we are encouraged to take part in various activities," she said.

Another student, Pihu, shared that since the school was upgraded under the PM SHRI scheme in 2024, there have been many positive changes.

"The school has become more disciplined, all subjects are given equal attention, and teachers are very supportive," she added.

School authorities report improvements not just in infrastructure but also in attendance, student interest, and confidence levels.

The initiative is fostering creativity, skill development, and digital learning, making students more enthusiastic and self-reliant.

The PM SHRI Schools scheme is proving to be a significant step toward strengthening government education in the region.

By enhancing facilities and focusing on holistic development, it is giving new wings to the aspirations of children, especially those from poor and middle-class families, and setting a benchmark for quality education in government schools.

--IANS

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