PM SHRI scheme transforms government school in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 18 (IANS) The launch of the PM SHRI Schools Scheme has sparked a wave of positive change in the infrastructure and quality of education in schools across the country. One such example is the Bhaisadand Government School in Chhindwara district, now recognised under the PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) initiative.

The school is affiliated with the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. It has undergone a transformation leading to empowerment of students and teachers alike.

The PM SHRI Scheme, a centrally sponsored initiative of the Government of India, aims to develop over 14,500 schools across the nation into model institutions aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The scheme focuses on providing holistic education, improved infrastructure, and skill development that equips students to meet future challenges with confidence.

Taruna Kayande, Principal of Bhaisadand Government School, soke about importance of the school under PM SHRI scheme. She told IANS: “The school has undergone significant improvements in both educational standards and facilities. We are now better equipped to shape responsible and skilled citizens.”

Echoing her thoughts, Manisha Rajput, a teacher at the school, said: “With updated resources and new teaching methodologies, we can now offer a more engaging and modern learning environment.”

Another teacher, Vinay Kumar Mandloi, added: “We are seeing real growth in students’ participation, confidence, and performance, thanks to the PM SHRI upgrades.”

Students too are feeling the impact. Sonali Chandrawanshi, a student, said: “Earlier, we didn’t have access to proper career guidance. But now, subject experts and guest faculty are helping us explore career paths with clarity.” Monika Vanshkar, another student, highlighted the increased access to resources: “We now have the support we need to dream big.”

The PM SHRI Scheme has also introduced advanced sports equipment and infrastructure, encouraging participation in extracurricular activities. A male student summed it up best: “Now, learning isn’t just confined to books—we're growing in every direction.”

Through such initiatives, the PM SHRI Scheme is not just enhancing education but building a foundation for innovation, leadership, and holistic development in government schools like Bhaisadand.

--IANS

brt/pgh

