PM Modi, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hold talks in Delhi

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Lee Jae Myung paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "For peace, harmony, and a better world. President Lee Jae Myung of Republic of Korea paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, honouring values of peace and non-violence."

Before his visit to Raj Ghat, the South Korean President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi warmly welcomed President Lee Jae Myung upon his arrival.

Children in traditional costumes, holding the South Korean national flag and the Tricolour, also warmly welcomed the visiting leader.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day state visit.

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, received President Lee and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung at the airport in New Delhi.

The MEA noted that the South Korean President's visit to India marks an "important milestone" in advancing the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

EAM S. Jaishankar also called on the visiting President on Sunday.

"Honoured to call on President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea as he begins his State Visit to India. Value his commitment to deepen India-South Korea relations across multiple domains," the EAM said in a post on X, expressing confidence that his talks with PM Modi will "further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership".

Later in the day, PM Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting leader.

President Lee will also hold talks with President Murmu and she will also host a banquet in his honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"India and the ROK share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilisational ties and shared values of democracy and rule of law. The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

--IANS

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