October 03, 2026 11:59 PM हिंदी

PM Modi’s guidance will be implemented on ground: Haryana CM

PM Modi’s guidance will be implemented on ground: Haryana CM (Photo: @NayabSainiBJP/X)

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday described the meeting of the state’s ministers and MLAs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “historic and inspiring”, saying that the Prime Minister had provided important guidance on the state’s development, public service and organisational work.

Addressing a press conference here, Saini said the Prime Minister had emphasised strengthening Haryana’s contribution to the vision of a Viksit Bharat and ensuring that the government remained closely connected with the people.

“Prime Minister Modi’s guidance is our resolve,” Saini said.

He added that ministers, MLAs and organisational workers would take the message to their respective departments, constituencies and villages.

He said regular meetings would be organised in 30 to 35 villages in every Assembly constituency.

Groups of 200 to 300 people would visit villages every month, undertake cleanliness drives, hold tiffin meetings and interact with villagers to understand and address local issues.

CM Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised that a developed India could not be built by governments alone.

Every village, farmer, youth, woman and family must participate in the development process.

He said the Prime Minister also stressed that politics should be treated as a means of public service, with ministers, MLAs and workers remaining connected with people beyond election periods.

The Chief Minister said special emphasis would be placed on cleanliness, environmental protection, plantation drives and promoting girls’ education, particularly in areas where educational levels among girls remain low.

CM Saini said PM Modi had called for making farmers not only food providers but also energy producers.

Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, farmers would be encouraged to adopt solar-powered agricultural pumps and install solar panels along field boundaries.

He said efforts under the PM Surya Ghar scheme would also be accelerated.

Solar panels have already been installed on the rooftops of more than 1.5 lakh houses in Haryana, he said, adding that these households are benefiting from zero electricity bills.

CM Saini said the state would work to translate the Prime Minister’s guidance into action through public participation and grassroots engagement.

--IANS

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