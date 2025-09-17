PM Modi's birthday gift fulfills Amethi's 40-year dream

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a moment of historic significance; the newly constructed government medical college in Tiloi received official recognition for 50 MBBS seats.

This milestone marks the culmination of a four-decade-long struggle by the people of Amethi, who had long yearned for accessible medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who laid the foundation stone for the Rs 300 crore medical college three-and-a-half-years ago, described the occasion as deeply emotional.

"For decades, even a bus stand couldn't be built in Tiloi under the Congress rule. How could a medical college have been imagined?" she remarked, crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership for turning aspiration into reality.

She emphasised that the Prime Minister's decision to grant recognition on his birthday reflects his humility and unwavering commitment to the underserved.

She noted that the medical college is not just a building -- it is a symbol of hope, progress, and empowerment for thousands of families across Amethi and surrounding districts in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is a gift that will save lives, educate future doctors, and transform the region into a healthcare hub," she said.

Adding a personal dimension to the celebration, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya shared a heartfelt anecdote on social media platform X.

After the passing away of his father, he received a personal call from Prime Minister Modi offering condolences.

"Two years later, during a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, the Prime Minister publicly praised me and recalled that moment. I was deeply moved that he remembered such a personal detail," Deputy CM Maurya wrote, highlighting PM Modi's empathy and connection with the grassroots BJP workers.

Actor and Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan also shared a defining moment from 2019.

Upon meeting the Prime Minister in Delhi, BJP MP Ravi Kishan bent down to touch his feet.

PM Modi held his hand and said firmly, "Bharat Jhukega Nahi" (India will not bow down).

"That sentence, spoken with conviction and clarity, continues to fuel my resolve," BJP MP Ravi Kishan said.

"It wasn't just a leader's words — it was the voice of 125 crore Indians."

As Amethi steps into a new chapter with its medical college, the Prime Minister's birthday becomes more than a celebration -- it becomes a reaffirmation of his vision for inclusive development, personal connection, and national pride.

The recognition of MBBS seats is not only a policy decision but a deeply symbolic gesture that reflects PM Modi's belief in empowering every corner of India.

From healthcare infrastructure to emotional solidarity, the day stands as a testament to leadership that listens, remembers, and delivers.

For Amethi, it is the beginning of a healthier, more hopeful future -- and for the nation, a reminder that progress is possible when promises are kept.

--IANS

sktr/khz