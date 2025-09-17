PM Modi’s advice brought a positive change in my life: Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Agartala, Sep 16 (IANS) Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member Biplab Kumar Deb, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to him, said on Tuesday that “one sentence, one lesson, can bring positive change in life.

In a video message, Deb, also the former state President of BJP in Tripura, said: “Sometimes in politics, a guiding sentence can change the direction of an entire life. When I was the CM of Tripura, time and again I used to meet Hon’ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji. Once he asked me if I would consult anyone before deciding, I replied no. Then he said you must find someone with whom you can discuss before making any decision. Today, looking back, I understand — one sentence, one lesson, can bring positive change in life.”

Elaborating on the Prime Minister’s advice to him, the former Chief Minister said PM Modi had asked him to consult a knowledgeable and experienced person before taking any important decision. “You can consult any political personality or academician or religious leader, or anyone you trust who has no vested interest,” Deb said, quoting PM Modi.

He added that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had consulted the Prime Minister on various matters, including administrative and party affairs.

Led by Deb, the BJP came to power in Tripura for the first time, delivering a humiliating defeat to the CPI (M)-led Left Front after 25 years. On May 14, 2022, Deb resigned from the Chief Minister’s post at the direction of the BJP’s central leaders, and Manik Saha became the Chief Minister.

Saha again became the Chief Minister after the BJP-led coalition won the Tripura Assembly polls in March 2023 for the second consecutive term.

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, many ministers and senior BJP leaders recalled personal anecdotes highlighting his innovative ideas, discipline, and commitment to values under the ongoing campaign ‘My Modi Story’.

Tripura Chief Minister Saha recently said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his political Guru (mentor) who had inspired him to join the BJP and politics.

Expressing his deep gratitude to PM Modi earlier, the Chief Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my only inspiration to join the BJP and active politics. If anyone asks me who my political Guru is, I will boldly say Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He said, “I entered politics by watching him. I always seek his blessings.”

Saha, a dental surgeon-turned-politician, during his speeches in various government and non-government events and programmes, referred to PM Modi's charismatic leadership quality and contribution to the welfare of people and development of the country.

