PM Modi’s 7 appeals reflect vision for sustainable growth, boost India’s resilience: Assocham

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The seven appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation would go a long way to build and strengthen India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, leading industry chamber Assocham said on Monday.

PM Modi’s appeal to the people for collective participation to help the country deal with global economic disruptions, supply chain challenges and rising prices caused by international conflicts has, thus, emphasised prudence in the usage of petroleum products and reducing wasteful consumption, so that the fiscal burden on the nation is reduced in the present and into the future.

Nirmal K Minda, President, Assocham, said the seven appeals are seven mantras to enhance India’s resilience, competitiveness, and strength in the world of uncertain times.

“Shift to EV and rail transport would help reduce pollution, speed up connectivity, and support Ease of Living in the country. PM Modi’s appeal to prefer public transport and metro travel would again support the logistics strength and fuel security of the country,” said Minda.

Another appeal to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and foreign travel will not only save forex reserves but also pave the way for India’s mission towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, said Assocham.

“We appreciate the appeal to limit excessive gold purchases since it will help meet our forex requirements in uncertain times, as we imported gold worth nearly $70 billion (FY26),” said Minda.

These seven appeals “will be adopted by our citizens for the strong buildup of the Indian economy, the welfare of people, and the strength of the Indian economy in the global ecosystem,” according to the statement.

India is among the few countries where petroleum prices have held steady through this period of global volatility, even after more than 70 days since the conflict started.

In many nations, prices have increased by 30 to 70 per cent. However, India’s oil marketing companies have absorbed losses of close to Rs 1,000 crore a day, with under-recoveries running to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in Q1 2026, so that the burden of global astronomical prices is not passed to the Indian citizens.

--IANS

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