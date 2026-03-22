PM Modi writes to Nitish Kumar on Bihar Diwas; CM responds with ‘heartfelt gratitude’

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the occasion of Bihar Day, extending his greetings and highlighting the state’s rich historical and cultural legacy, as well as its growing contribution to India’s development.

In his letter dated March 22, 2026, the Prime Minister conveyed warm wishes, stating, “On the special occasion of Bihar Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and all my brothers and sisters of Bihar.” He described the day as a celebration of “Bihar’s rich history, its potential and its traditions,” and an opportunity to recall its invaluable contribution to India’s identity.

Emphasising Bihar’s historical importance, PM Modi wrote, “The land of Bihar has enriched society since ancient times through knowledge, spirituality and moral values.”

He also noted the enduring global influence of figures such as Lord Buddha, whose teachings continue to guide humanity, and highlighted the legacy of great personalities like Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya in shaping a strong and unified India.

The Prime Minister praised the people of Bihar for their contributions across sectors, saying, “Biharis have created a distinct identity across India and the world through their hard work, honesty and talent.” He further underlined the role of Bihar’s diaspora in spreading its cultural richness globally, adding that traditions such as the Chhath festival have gained international recognition.

Highlighting development efforts, PM Modi said his government has focused on infrastructure, connectivity and inclusive growth over the past decade, which has strengthened Bihar’s role in India’s progress.

He pointed to key welfare schemes, noting that “over 40 lakh houses have been built,” and “more than 1.2 crore families have received gas connections,” along with financial support to farmers and women’s empowerment initiatives.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s message, Nitish Kumar expressed appreciation and reaffirmed his commitment to the state’s development. He said, “On behalf of all the people of Bihar, I extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his affectionate message on the occasion of Bihar Diwas regarding the state.”

Kumar added, “We remain steadfastly committed to the all-round development of the state, social justice, good governance, and the strengthening of infrastructure,” while acknowledging continued support from the Centre.

Expressing optimism, the Chief Minister said, “With your guidance and support, Bihar’s diligent and talented people will undoubtedly take the state and the country to new heights,” underlining a shared vision of accelerated growth and national progress.

--IANS

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