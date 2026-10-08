PM Modi transformed India's image abroad: Anupam Kher

Washington, Oct 8 (IANS) Noted actor Anupam Kher has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with transforming India's international image, saying Indians now command greater respect overseas and are increasingly identified with the country's growing stature under his leadership.

Speaking exclusively with IANS during his ongoing North American theatrical tour, Kher congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years in public office, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and subsequently as Prime Minister.

Kher, who recently performed in Canada and is currently touring the United States, said he had personally witnessed a change in how Indians were perceived abroad.

"People respect Indians like nobody's business," he said.

Recalling his earlier visits to North America, Kher said Indians did not always receive the same recognition that he believes they enjoy today.

"Now they say oh you come from Modi's country which is fantastic," he said.

The actor described PM Modi as a rare political leader who had worked with a spirit of selfless service and inspired ordinary citizens to pursue their ambitions.

Kher said one of PM Modi's significant contributions was encouraging Indians from modest backgrounds to believe that they could achieve success through hard work and honesty.

He pointed to PM Modi's own journey as an example of how personal circumstances need not limit an individual's aspirations.

Drawing a parallel with his own life, Kher recalled growing up in a small town where his father worked as a clerk.

He said he had become even more vocal about his humble beginnings since PM Modi became Prime Minister, seeing the Prime Minister's journey as an inspiration for people from lower-middle-class families.

Kher also praised what he described as India's development under PM Modi, citing improvements in infrastructure, transport and public facilities.

He referred to the expansion of roads, railway development and the construction of the Atal Tunnel as examples of visible progress.

The actor also highlighted PM Modi's encouragement of Indian sportspersons, saying the Prime Minister made an effort to congratulate winners and motivate those who suffered defeats.

Kher criticised those who belittled PM Modi's background as a tea seller, arguing that humble beginnings should be celebrated rather than ridiculed.

He invoked Charlie Chaplin, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh while discussing how personal struggles and defining experiences could shape extraordinary lives.

The actor said he admired PM Modi's leadership and wished him a long and healthy life.

He also expressed hope that Modi would continue leading India for many more years.

PM Modi first became Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and assumed office as India's Prime Minister in May 2014. His completion of 25 years in public office marks a political journey spanning state and national leadership.

Kher, whose career spans Hindi cinema, international films and theatre, has frequently expressed admiration for PM Modi. His latest remarks came during a North American tour that has brought him into contact with Indian communities across the United States and Canada.

--IANS

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