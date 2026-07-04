PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, Gujarat today; launch Rs 1.06 lakh crore projects, lay Jaipur Metro Phase-2 foundation

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on Saturday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of major infrastructure and development projects spanning aviation, urban transport, energy, and semiconductors.

During the day-long tour, he will launch projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan, lay the foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase-2, and inaugurate one of India’s first semiconductor assembly and testing facilities in Gujarat.

At approximately 10:45 A.M., the Prime Minister will inaugurate the terminal building at Jodhpur Airport and launch a revised aviation scheme in Jodhpur. Subsequently, around 12:00 P.M., he will visit Balotra, where he will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore. He will also address a public meeting on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Jaipur Metro Rail Project Phase-2 during the inauguration ceremony of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Refinery at Pachpadra in Rajasthan’s Balotra, government officials said.

The ambitious metro expansion is expected to significantly enhance urban mobility by connecting Jaipur’s major industrial, commercial, and residential areas.

The Rs 13,037-crore project will develop a 41-km North-South Metro corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, providing seamless connectivity to key destinations, including Sitapura Industrial Area, Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKIA), Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, the Collectorate, Jaipur Railway Station, Ambabari, and Vidyadhar Nagar.

The Phase-2 corridor will comprise 36 metro stations, creating a modern mass transit system that links Jaipur’s expanding industrial hubs with major residential and commercial centres.

The project will be implemented by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Union government and the Rajasthan government.

Following this, the Prime Minister will visit Gujarat, where he will inaugurate the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant located in Sanand, Ahmedabad, marking the commencement of commercial production at one of India’s first semiconductor assembly and testing plants developed under the ‘India Semiconductor Mission’.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he will arrive in Sanand at around 4:30 P.M. after completing engagements in Rajasthan and will address a gathering following the inauguration.

The CG Semi OSAT facility has been developed with an investment of more than Rs 7,500 crore and is among the first four semiconductor projects approved under the Mission.

The facility is designed to provide end-to-end semiconductor assembly and testing services, including wafer sorting, assembly, testing, package design, failure analysis, test programme development, product characterisation, and logistics support.

--IANS

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