March 23, 2026 9:16 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to speak on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha tomorrow​

PM Modi to speak on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha tomorrow​

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday about the various aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India’s strategy.​

His address in the Rajya Sabha will come close to US President Donald Trump walking back on his threat to bomb Iran’s power infrastructure by Monday night, saying that Iran and the US were having “very good and productive” negotiations and extended the deadline by five days.​

On Monday, PM Mody spoke in Lok Sabha about the challenges the country is facing due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, highlighting the impact on Indians living in Gulf nations and the trade and economic consequences of the crisis.​

PM Modi said, "This conflict has also created unforeseen challenges for India. These challenges are economic, national security-related, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade relations with the countries at war and those affected by it."​

Talking about the effect of the conflict on the trade, PM Modi said, "The region where the war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries. Especially, a large part of our crude oil and gas requirements is met by this region."​

He said that West Asia is also important for India as "approximately one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries".​

Speaking about the steps taken by the Centre to ensure the safety and welfare of Indians affected by the conflict, PM Modi said, "Since this war began, every Indian in the affected countries has been provided necessary assistance. I have personally spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most West Asian countries in two rounds. All of them have assured full safety for Indians."​

He said that over 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India from West Asian nations, including 1,000 from Iran, and reaffirmed his government's commitment to providing every possible assistance to those in need.​

On Sunday, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation and ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia conflict.​

--IANS

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PM Modi to speak on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha tomorrow​

PM Modi to speak on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha tomorrow​