September 18, 2025 6:13 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: PM Modi to review progress of Rs 4,500-crore National Maritime Heritage Complex

Gandhinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Saturday to review the progress of the ambitious National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), coming up at Lothal in Ahmedabad district.

Envisioned as a blend of heritage, education, research, and tourism, the project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore.

Lothal, once a prominent trade hub of the Indus Valley Civilisation and home to one of the world's earliest dockyards, is being transformed into a global centre showcasing India's rich maritime legacy.

The NMHC is aligned with PM Modi's vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' (Heritage with Development), bringing ancient seafaring traditions to life through cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences.

The complex will house 14 galleries highlighting India's maritime history from the Harappan era to the present, along with a coastal states pavilion, four themed parks, and a recreation of Harappan architecture and lifestyle.

A 77-metre-high lighthouse museum - billed as the tallest in the world - will be among its key attractions, alongside a floating restaurant, a 100-room tent city, eco-friendly transport, and large-scale visitor facilities.

Officials said the project is expected to generate thousands of jobs, boost local industries, and position Lothal as a major international tourist destination.

A Maritime University within the complex will also provide academic and research opportunities, strengthening India's role as a hub for maritime studies and heritage tourism. With features like the world's largest underwater open gallery, interactive exhibits, and advanced digital installations, the NMHC aims to offer visitors a world-class experience while reinforcing India’s maritime identity.

Excavations by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1954 revealed a well-planned city with a sophisticated drainage system, bead-making and semi-precious stone workshops, evidence of rice cultivation, and artefacts such as seals and pottery, highlighting Lothal's role as a thriving centre of commerce, craftsmanship, and seafaring in ancient India.

--IANS

janvi/svn

