PM Modi to meet Haryana CM Saini, BJP MLAs in Delhi today

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) All BJP MLAs from Haryana, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP President Archana Gupta, are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

The meeting is expected to take place in the evening and is likely to focus on key political and organisational issues concerning Haryana and the neighbouring states.

According to the sources, discussions are expected to include preparations and the political situation ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, as well as the Opposition's narrative around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The meeting assumes significance as the BJP continues to review its organisational preparedness and electoral strategy in poll-bound states. The party leadership is also expected to discuss how its state units should respond to the Opposition's allegations and campaign on SIR.

The interaction with the Prime Minister is also likely to provide an opportunity for the party leadership to take feedback from Haryana legislators on political and organisational issues and discuss the BJP's preparations for upcoming electoral challenges.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Opposition INDIA Bloc's offensive against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue.

Earlier on Friday, AAP leaders and workers, who were detained during a protest at the national capital's Jantar Mantar and were brought to the Fatehpur Beri Police Station in south Delhi, asserted that they were "not afraid of the police" while demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The Opposition's "vote theft" allegations against Gyanesh Kumar gained momentum following a media report claiming differences within the poll panel.

Meanwhile, as per the recent organisational reshuffle in the BJP, former Union Minister Smriti Irani has replaced Satish Poonia as the party's Haryana in-charge.

This comes at a time when the BJP has intensified its political activities in Punjab, with the drug menace emerging as one of its principal campaign issues ahead of the Assembly elections.

The party has been targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government over its handling of the drug problem, law and order and the security situation in the state.

--IANS

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