PM Modi to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind today

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind on Friday, marking India's entry into a select group of nations exploring hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation.

The hydrogen train, which will run between Jind and Sonipat, is a major achievement as the project reflects Indian Railways' broader commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation, and supports India's national clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals.

The Jind-Sonipat section has been identified as the pilot route for these operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up in Jind for the train set. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

With the launch of the hydrogen-powered train, India joins a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China, and the United States, that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. As the technology is still at a nascent stage, only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems, an official statement said.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems. Hydrogen-based rail systems are increasingly being recognised globally as a promising solution for sustainable mobility.

A hydrogen compression system has been provided for refuelling operations, along with the necessary technical support and critical spares to ensure reliable, fail-safe operation. Provision of a standby compressor unit is also being ensured.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Tikamgarh railway station under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, according to an official statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the programme in Tikamgarh and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the railway station.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 189 crore in the district and distribute benefits to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes, the statement said.

--IANS

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