PM Modi to inaugurate 5th edition of SEMICON India 2026 today

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 on Thursday at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

The event will bring together global semiconductor companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, start-ups and academia to showcase India’s expanding capabilities across the semiconductor and electronics value chain.

It is a three-day event, which will begin on Thursday and will go on till September 19 (Saturday). The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and SEMI, the global industry association representing the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing ecosystem, are jointly organising this event.

Being held under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem,” SEMICON India 2026 comes at a crucial stage in India’s semiconductor journey, with policy support, increasing industry execution and rising global demand for diversified and resilient supply chains creating new opportunities for the country.

The event will feature more than 600 exhibitors, including around 300 international companies, across 15,000 square metres of exhibition space. More than 150 speakers are expected to participate in discussions covering key developments and challenges across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

Six country pavilions and 12 state government pavilions will form part of the exhibition, alongside dedicated platforms for start-ups, innovation, students, workforce development and women in the semiconductor industry. The Startup Pavilion will showcase around 40 start-ups, while the Workforce Development Pavilion will focus on talent, skills and career opportunities in microelectronics.

A key attraction of the exhibition will be the new ‘Sand to Silicon to Systems’ Value Chain Experience, which will offer visitors an integrated view of the semiconductor ecosystem, covering materials and manufacturing through advanced packaging, chip design, electronics and systems.

The event will also feature a startup pitch competition, student hackathon and innovation showcase, providing platforms for emerging companies, researchers and students to present ideas and technologies.

The conference programme will include keynotes, panel discussions and strategic sessions on semiconductor manufacturing and technology, artificial intelligence, supply-chain resilience, advanced packaging, materials and equipment, chip design, research and development, start-ups, innovation and talent development.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi urged leading CEOs, at a roundtable, to participate in the next phase of India’s semiconductor growth.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the government and the semiconductor industry in shaping India’s technology future, a PMO statement said.

He highlighted India’s strong foundation of talent, technology adoption and infrastructure, and called for greater industry participation in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies such as AI and Quantum Computing.

Referring to the target of training one crore people in AI, he said India’s talent pool, combined with the experience and capabilities of global industry leaders, can create significant opportunities.

The meeting was attended by CEOs, heads and representatives of top organisations including SEMI, Micron, Infineon, Applied Materials, ASML, Merck, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Fujifilm, AMD, Intel, Tata Electronics, Lam Research, Rapidus, NXP, Foxconn, Semi Conductor Devices, Advantest, Celesta Capital, CG Power, and IBM Research among others.

--IANS

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