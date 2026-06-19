PM Modi to distribute Rs 2,400 crore in incentives today under Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute incentives worth around Rs 2,400 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) at a special programme to be held at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday.

The scheme has facilitated the creation of around 15 lakh employment opportunities across the country since its launch, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

It has been designed to incentivise both employees and employers to join and participate in the formal economy.

Under the scheme, first-time employees are eligible for incentives of up to Rs 15,000, providing financial support as they enter the workforce.

Employers generating additional employment can receive incentives of up to Rs 3,000 per month for each additional employee, thereby encouraging sustained job creation.

Recognising the importance of manufacturing in driving economic growth, the scheme provides incentives to employers in the manufacturing sector for a period of four years, while employers in other sectors are eligible for incentives for two years.

The initiative reflects its commitment to creating an enabling ecosystem for employment-led growth and ensuring that the benefits of economic expansion translate into quality formal employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, according to the government.

With a total outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme came into effect in August 2025 to facilitate the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over two years.

Of the total targeted beneficiaries, around 1.92 crore are expected to be first-time entrants to the workforce, the government said.

The scheme is expected to play a transformative role in expanding formal employment, strengthening social security coverage and advancing the vision of a developed India by supporting both workers and employers, according to the government.

PM-VBRY came into effect on August 1 last year. With a total outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme seeks to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over a two-year period, including nearly 1.92 crore first-time entrants to the workforce.

--IANS

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