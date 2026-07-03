PM Modi to begin three-nation tour from Monday

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Indonesia at the invitation of its President Prabowo Subianto from July 6 to July 8, marking his fourth visit to the country and his first bilateral visit since the elevation of India-Indonesia ties to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with President Prabowo and review the progress made in the partnership. In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, PM Modi will then travel to Melbourne from July 8 to 10. Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Albanese and will also call on the Governor General of Australia, Sam Mostyn.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, where he will address a gathering of top business leaders from both countries. Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, PM Modi will travel to Auckland for a State Visit from July 10 to 11. This will be the first State Visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. In Auckland, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Luxon and review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, which has seen significant progress in the last two years, especially in the areas of trade and commerce and defence.

While in Auckland, the Prime Minister will also interact with prominent business and sports personalities. In a reflection of the strong people-to-people ties that exist between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora during the visit.

–IANS

ksk/as